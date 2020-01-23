We’ve got materials for Imo rerun — REC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said that it is ready for Saturday’s rerun and supplementary elections in one federal and one state constituencies in Imo state.

The commission will conduct rerun election for Okigwe/Onuimo/Isiala Mbano federal constituency as well as supplementary elections in 18 in Orlu/Orsu/Oru East federal constituency and 12 units in Njaba state constituency.

The rerun followed the nullification of the election of Obinna Onwubuariri of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Resident Electoral Commissioner, Prof. Francis Chukwuemeka Ezeonu, said that all the materials, both sensitive and non-sensitive, have been received by the commission, adding that the commission has completed the reconciliation of election results in the two constituencies where supplementary elections were scheduled to hold.

He said that the commission would retain all logistics used during the last general elections, while it would reactivate all the Registration Area Centres (RACs) in Okigwe. Onuimo and Isiala Mbano local government areas for camping on the eve of the election for easy deployment of materials to the polling units on the election day.

Since the supplementary election for Orlu/Orsu/Oru is taking place only in Orlu, Ezeonu said that the commission will deploy directly from INEC LGA office as the polling unit’s where supplementary elections will be held are within reach.

Ezeonu said that the commission has evolved a timetable of activities with timelines for the two elections and urged political parties yet to submit the names of their polling agents to do so immediately.

