We’ve evacuated 6,317 Nigerians – FG

A total of 6,317 Nigerians have so far been evacuated from overseas countries since the coronavirus pandemic.

Chairman, Nigeria in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said this in a statement on Tuesday ahead of the 2020 National Diaspora Day Celebration holding on July 25, 2020.

She said 806 were evacuated from the United States in three batches, 831 from the United Kingdom also in three batches, 117 from Saudi Arabia, 372 from Cairo, 70 from France, 540 from India in three batches, 1,405 from UAE Dubai in five batches, 324 from Turkey in two batches and 365 from Sudan in three batches.

She added that 172 were evacuated from Uganda and Kenya, 17 from Senegal, 56 from Pakistan, 102 from Egypt, 268 from China, 247 from Malaysia and Thailand, 147 from Lebanon, 51 from Canada, 324 from South Africa and 205 from Ghana.

