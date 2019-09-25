We’ve demonstrated political will on water, sanitation – Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday said that Nigeria had demonstrated political will on water and sanitation, and would soon step up advocacy on the issue.

President Buhari said this at a side meeting with former Australian Prime Minister, Hon. Kevin Rudd, who is Global Chairman of “Water and Sanitation for All” at the ongoing 74th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

In a statement issued by Femi Adesina, his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, on Wednesday the president said at Nigeria’s stage of development, clean water and sanitation were very important for a big country with vast population.

He said that his government had spent so much on healthcare and infrastructure because lots of diseases were water-borne.

Buhari, who said a state of emergency was declared on water and sanitation in November last year, added that “We have demonstrated the political will. We will step up with advocacy. Increased access to water for everyone is a target.”

He said Nigeria will have another launch in November this year, to scale up efforts on water, sanitation, and discouragement of open defecation.

Hon. Rudd said his organization supports countries to deal with challenges of clean water and sanitation.

“We value the political commitment you have to Sustainable Development Goal 6, and will do all we can to support you,” he added.

He recommended a slogan by Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to Indian women: ‘Never marry a man, unless he can provide you with clean toilet.’

He said through personal leadership, the Indian Prime Minister had made great progress in reducing the problem of open defecation by two-thirds in five years.

“The year 2025 is your target to end the same in Nigeria. You can do it. We will support in whatever is useful and practical for you,” the former Prime Minister said.

