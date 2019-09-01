West Africa anti-graft agencies synergize on assets recovery

  1. Home
Representatives of civil society, anti-corruption agencies, government institutions and diplomatic corps from several West African nations have resolved to work together towards eradicating corruption and enhancing stolen assets recovery in the sub-region.

They said the sub-region was noted for serial practices of transfer of illicit funds through smuggling, drug trade, human trafficking, corporate corruption, among others running into billions of dollars every year.

They made the declaration after a two-day summit held last week in Abuja.

About 100 representatives drawn from Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Ghana, Gambia and other western countries met over the two days on the theme: “Illicit Financial Flow and Repatriation of Stolen Funds Within and From West Africa.”

In the communique issued after the conference, the participants stated that for an effective fight against corruption and repatriation of public funds kept within or outside West Africa, civil society and governments in the sub-region would strengthen cooperation, solidarity and networking.

Chairman, Human Environment and Development Agenda, Olanrewaju Suraju, whose group organized the event, said the West African countries would achieve more if they worked together to fight corruption.

 

