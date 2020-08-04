We’re vulnerable to attacks — Govs

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Monday expressed concern over the Wednesday attack by Boko Haram on the convoy of Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, saying it epitomised collective vulnerability and the fragility of the nation’s security architecture.

NGF Chairman and Ekiti State Governor, John Kayode Fayemi, disclosed this in a letter of solidarity addressed to Governor Zulum, which was released on Monday.

Fayemi said the NGF was also worried that the security situation in the country was rapidly degenerating.

He said the National Economic Council (NEC) Sub-Committee on Security would meet today over the attack on Zulum’s convoy.

Fayemi said the governors in the committee would subsequently meet with President Muhammadu Buhari and the security chiefs to discuss what he called “this worrisome and rapidly degenerating situation”.

The governors voiced solidarity with Governor Zulum and people of Borno State after the latest incident, saying the attack on the governor epitomised collective vulnerability and the fragility of the country’s security architecture.

He said the forum members were “resolutely behind” Zulum, in his effort to rid Borno State of the “dastardly and wicked agents of evil”.

He added that the governors were shocked by the worsening security situation in the country generally, in-spite of all the efforts of the government to end it.

However a security expert questioned the governors’ motive, wondering why it took them this long to take this position. He lamented that their action was belated.

The letter titled ‘NGF Expresses Solidarity with Governor Zulum and Borno State’ read: “On behalf of the 36 State Governors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria under the platform of the NGF, I write to express our solidarity with you and the people of Borno State, following the attack last Wednesday, by gunmen suspected to be members of the Boko Haram sect.

“This is one unwarranted attack too many. It epitomises our collective vulnerability and the fragility of the country’s security architecture.

“Although you emerged from this incident unscathed, we note with regret the injuries sustained by two members of the Civilian Joint Task Force and a police officer attached to your convoy and do accordingly pray for their quick recovery.

“Mr. Governor, Forum members are resolutely behind you in your effort to rid Borno State of these dastardly and wicked agents of evil.

“We are appalled by the worsening security situation in the country generally, in-spite of all the efforts of the government to end it.

“On our part, the NEC Sub-Committee on Security will be meeting tomorrow and rising from the resolutions thereof soon dialogue with Mr. President and the nation’s Security Chiefs to discuss this worrisome and rapidly degenerating situation.

“On a final note, Mr. Governor, we thank God for always being merciful.”

On Sunday, Governor Zulum insisted that there was sabotage in the fight against insurgency while receiving a delegation of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) led by Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu who visited him over the ambush by insurgents on his convoy when he visited Baga town.

Zulum urged President Buhari to re-examine the security situation in the state.

The spokesman for the Nigerian Army, Col. Zagir Musa, had on Thursday said the attack on Zulum’s convoy was being investigated.

