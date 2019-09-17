We’re reconciling, strengthening  grassroots structures to win Kogi, Bayelsa polls – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it is reconciling its aggrieved members following the aftermath of its governorship primaries in Kogi and Bayelsa states and strengthening its grassroots structures to win the November 16 governorship elections in both states.

The party, in a statement on Tuesday by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said its members and supporters have nothing to fear as reconciliatory efforts in the two states were yielding the needed results.

The party said it has activated its structures, strengthening its formation as one big, united and formidable family ahead of the two elections.

The PDP added that it has already galvanized all segments of the voting population across the two states, which it argued are known strongholds of the party, adding that no shenanigan by the “violence-prone” All Progressives Congress (APC) can stop its coast to victory in the elections.

“The PDP assures that it is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that all aggrieved members are appeased so that our party faces the elections as a family.

“The party commends the understanding and the spirit of sportsmanship being exhibited by critical stakeholders in the two states as well as their commitment towards the success of the party at the elections,” the party said.