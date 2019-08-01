We’re ready for Plateau assembly by-election – INEC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the commission was ready to conduct Pengana (Bassa 1) Plateau State Constituency by-election slated for August 3.

Alhaji Hussaini Halilu Pai, the commission’s Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state gave the assurance on Thursday at the Jos Branch of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) during the distribution of sensitive materials for the Pengana (Bassa 1) Plateau State Constituency by-election to the Electoral Officer in charge of Bassa Local Government, Hajiya Aisha Lawal.

Daily Trust reports that the election is scheduled for August 3, following the demise of Ezekiel Afon (APC) who died in March hours after he won re-election to the House of Assembly for a second term.

Alhai Pai said his commission was ready because of the foundation it has laid with regards to the preparations for the by-election.

He said, “We are very ready, what you have just witnessed is the distribution of sensitive materials – ballot papers and results sheets- and before now we have already recruited and trained ad-hoc staff that would participate in this election.”

The REC also added that the commission has already distributed non sensitive material and had deployed other officers that would render support service.

“Vehicles for transportation are already on stand-by and all I can say now is INEC is ready to conduct free, fair and credible Pengana constituency by-election on Saturday,” he concluded.

