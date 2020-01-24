We’re not rubber stamp N’Assembly, Lawan insists

ADVERTISEMENT

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has again debunked claims that the ninth National Assembly is a rubber stamp legislature.

Lawan stated this while responding to a surprised belated birthday presentation by his North East Support Group at the Dutse Airport in Jigawa state on his way to his Yobe North Senatorial District after a private trip abroad, according to a statement by his media aide, Ola Awoniyi.

He said the legislature’s “harmonious and productive” working relationship with the executive arm was “so terribly misunderstood” by those who called it a rubber stamp National Assembly.

The Senate President, however, said no amount of blackmail will discourage the present Assembly from working with the executive arms of government for the betterment of the people.

“So it doesn’t mean that because we are peaceful and that we are cordial with the executive arm of government that we are rubber stamp but that is something that will not distract us.

“We have seen what a “rubber stamp” National Assembly could do. We have already passed so many important and critical legislations within the last six months and if that is what we can be achieving with that kind of understanding, so be it.”

He said though the executive branch would be accorded every possible legislative support required to engender economic growth, the legislature would insist that right things are done “where we feel that there is a breach of procedures and processes.”

He said, “As a legislature we know where our limits lie in terms of cooperation and in working with the executive arm of government. But we are going to give the President and his team every possible legislative support that they require to make this country better and greater.”

The Senate President also expressed satisfaction about the prevailing cordiality among members of the National Assembly and sought the support and understanding of the people.

“Our colleagues in the Senate particularly and generally in the National Assembly have given us every support that we need to perform our functions as a legislature.

“We are going to continue to seek for your support and understanding and the support of all Nigerians in this enterprise.

“We believe governance is not only for those who are elected or appointed. Governance is for everybody. Those who are elected and appointed and those who will hold the offices in trust for.

“So you should continue to pray for us. You should continue to advise us. You should continue to ensure that we don’t derail,” Lawan said.

