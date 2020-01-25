We’re not rubber stamp N/Assembly – Lawan

ADVERTISEMENT

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has again debunked claims that the ninth National Assembly is a rubber stamp legislature.

He was responding to a birthday presentation by the North East Support Group at the Dutse Airport in Jigawa State on his way to his Yobe North Senatorial District after a private trip abroad, according to a statement by his media aide, Ola Awoniyi.

He said the legislature’s “harmonious and productive” working relationship with the executive arm was “so terribly misunderstood” by those who called it a rubber stamp National Assembly.

The Senate President, however, said no amount of blackmail would discourage the present Assembly from working with the executive for the good of the people.

“So, it doesn’t mean that because we are peaceful and that we are cordial with the executive that we are rubber stamp but that is something that will not distract us.

“We have seen what a “rubber stamp” National Assembly could do. We have already passed so many important and critical legislations within the last six months and if that is what we can be achieving with that kind of understanding, so be it.”

He said though the executive would be accorded every possible legislative support required to engender economic growth, the legislature would insist that right things are done “where we feel that there is a breach of procedures and processes.”

The Senate President also expressed satisfaction with the prevailing cordiality among members of the National Assembly and sought the support and understanding of the people.

