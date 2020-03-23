‘We’re not managing information on COVID-19 effectively’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director General of the National Power Training Institute of Nigeria (NAPTIN), Mallam Ahmed Bolaji Nagode, has said Nigeria is not managing information on the Coronavirus (COVID-19) effectively.

Mallam Nagode said this at a book presentation in Abuja at the weekend. The book: “Award-Winning Crisis Communications Strategies”, was written by Mr. Yushau A. Shuaib.

The NAPTIN boss, while commending the author for a timely publication, added that there was no better time to have a book on crisis management than now that Nigeria and the world were dealing with one form of crises or the other.

The spokesperson for the Department of State Services (DSS), Dr. Peter Afunanya, stressed that the book was not only timely, but crucial to solving the emerging national crises and security challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic.

