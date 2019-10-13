We’re not dead, we won’t allow one party state – PDP

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it is very much alive and would not allow Nigeria to become a one-party state.

The APC, in a statement on Sunday by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, had announced that the PDP was a dead party including its “comedy theatre group,” the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), saying that “they have become a joke, irresponsible and rudderless.”

But addressing a press conference today in Abuja, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the PDP would continue to play its opposition role to ensure Nigeria did not become one party state.

Ologbondiyan said that the PDP was seeking for good governance for the nation, and expressed optimism that the party would reclaim power at the Supreme Court.

“It is strange and totally unacceptable, that the APC or the Buhari Presidency within its wishes and thinking claimed that Nigeria will become a one party state.

“This country is a resilient nation and no individual no matter how highly placed, in the past had succeeded in reducing us to a nation of cowards.

“The PDP does not accommodate certificate forgers; our party is relating directly with Nigerian people and we are working assiduously to make sure that the democratic tenets of our nation is not only enshrined, but seen to be practiced.

“As such we do not have space to respond to gimmicks of former democrats who went around the nation and brought in despot into a democratic order, neither do we have space to engage in verbal discussion with characters who are known to be stealing directly from the patrimony of our nationhood.

“As such we are not going to concern ourselves with the innuendos that such characters are binding. All we know is that the PDP remains the pillar of democracy in our nation,” the party said.

