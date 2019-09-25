We’re making efforts to tackle flooding – Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, has reassured Nigerians of government’s efforts to tackle flooding.

The minister, in a statement yesterday by her Chief Press Secretary, Halima Oyelade, said the government was mindful of the humanitarian emergencies brought about by flooding in different parts of the country and was seeking durable solutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We went to reassure Nigerians that government is mindful of the humanitarian emergencies being brought about by flooding in different parts of the country and is working with relevant stakeholders to provide immediate relief materials and secure lives and property while more durable solutions are being worked out.” she said

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App