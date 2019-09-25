  1. Home
We’re making efforts to tackle flooding – Minister

By Victoria Onehi   Published Date

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, has reassured Nigerians of government’s efforts to tackle flooding.

The minister, in a statement yesterday by her Chief Press Secretary, Halima Oyelade, said the government was mindful of the humanitarian emergencies brought about by flooding in different parts of the country and was seeking  durable solutions.

“We went to  reassure Nigerians that government is mindful of the humanitarian emergencies being brought about by flooding in different parts of the country and is working with  relevant stakeholders to provide immediate relief materials and secure lives and property while more durable solutions are being worked out.” she said

