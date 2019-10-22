We’re investigating recruitment scandal – FCC

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Character Commission (FCC) says it is aware of recruitment scandal in ministries, departments and agencies of government.

FCC Secretary Mohammed Tukur, during the 2020 budget defence session of the Senate Committee on Federal Character and Intergovernmental Affairs yesterday, said the commission had launched an investigation into the alleged secret recruitment by some agencies.

Asked by the committee’s chairman Senator Danjuma La’ah whether the commission was aware of the recruitment scandal, Tukur answered in the affirmative.

He assured that the commission would avail the committee necessary information about its findings.

Senator La’ah later told journalists that the affected agencies would also be invited for questioning as soon as investigations were concluded.

