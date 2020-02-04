We’re investigating Anambra, Imo INEC office fire — Commissioner

  1. Home
National Commissioner and Chairman Voter Enlightenment and Information Committee of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mr. Festus Okoye, has said the electoral body has launched an investigation into the fire incidents that engulfed the commission’s offices in Anambra and Imo states.

The two offices of the commission were said to have been razed down in Orlu and Ogidi in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra.  The Orlu fire incident which happened in the early hours of Monday, wrecked the entire building and caused serious pandemonium in the area.

Okoye, in a statement regretted the two incidents, saying that the commission will get to the root of the matter.

