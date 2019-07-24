We’re in Kogi guber race to dislodge APC, reclaim lost grounds – PDP aspirants

ADVERTISEMENT

Three aspirants on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), ahead of the November 16 governorship election in Kogi state, have said they are in the race to kick-out the APC and return the state to the path of growth.

The aspirants, namely Mohammed Shaibu, Dr. Victor Adoji and Bayo Averehi, who obtained their expression of interest and nomination forms on Wednesday at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja, told newsmen that the APC-led government in the state had failed on its campaign promises to the people, hence the need to be ousted.

Mohammed Shaibu said, “I am in the race because I feel pains about what our people are passing through under the present government in Kogi.

“The major challenge in Kogi is lack of good leadership; a leader that will deliver dividends of democracy to the people. So my mission is to rescue and rebuild the state. I have the courage; within four years, I will make Kogi state one of the 10 states that can sustain themselves.”

“I will remodel and restructure Kogi Civil Service, work on the tourism potentials of the state, block financial leakages and clear backlog of salaries and arrears of workers,” he added.

Similarly, Dr. Adoji said if elected, his government would tackle the security challenges in the state which he said has worsened under the present government.

On his part, Averehi said the delegates and his supporters were behind him, adding that his mission was to get the party’s ticket, win the election and deliver good governance to the people.

