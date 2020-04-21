We’re far from end of coronavirus — FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, says Nigeria is far from the end of the pandemic.

Speaking in Abuja yesterday at a briefing of the taskforce, the SGF cautioned that the pandemic “is indeed not a joke, but a fight that must be won.”

He said: “Given the increase in the number of confirmed cases in the last week, the PTF remains conscious of the fact that we’re far from the end of this outbreak in Nigeria.

“We, therefore, must focus even more vigorously on our strategy of increasing testing, isolating confirmed cases, following up with contacts of cases and managing confirmed cases to recovery”.

Mustapha assured all Nigerians of their safety and the determination of the PTF to combat the pandemic.

He said the significant increase in the number of cases and distribution across states underscored the importance of remaining focused as citizens and as a nation because of the enormity of the challenges ahead.

“This is the time for all hands to be on deck so that the PTF can improve on its delivery. We must all come together because we face a common enemy and potential risk. We must flatten the curve at all cost and restore our country to full activity,” he said.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, said 170 people had recovered from COVID-19 in Nigeria and discharged; while 436 others were currently under treatment and recovering from the virus.

He said 13 molecular laboratories nationwide had been activated so far by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, “and the target this week is to double the current national testing capacity of 1,500 tests per day.”

The minister assured that isolation and treatment centres were available to meet security and privacy requirements of all persons.

He said the use of masks was advised for all activities outside the home, especially in hotspot states of Lagos Kano, and the FCT.

He said the federal government has the responsibility and capability “to manage this viral infection safely in the interest of public safety and national security, but can share this responsibility with private sector hospitals who meet the laid down criteria.”

Related

Download Daily Trust News App