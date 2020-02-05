We’re doing our best to attract projects to our people — Ekweremadu

ADVERTISEMENT

A former Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, has denied allegation that National Assembly members in Enugu West Senatorial Zone abandon half-way constituency projects which they attracted to the area.

He emphasised that such allegation was false, insisting that all constituency projects initiated in Enugu West Senatorial district would be completed on schedule.

The lawmaker spoke yesterday in Enugu while inspecting ongoing projects attracted to the area by the Deputy Minority Whip of the House of Representatives, Chief Toby Okechukwu.

He said contrary to speculations that constituency projects attracted to the area had been abandoned, he insisted that National Assembly members from the area do not abandon projects.

“We are doing our best to attract projects to our people and will ensure that every project started by us will be completed,” he said.

But a constituent, who pleaded anonymity said the Youth Skill Acquisition centres sited at Ngwo in Enugu North Local Government Area, Oji River and Ani Nri LGA, initiated and attracted by Senator Ekweremadu have been left to rot away.

However, Ekweremadu said at least 38 boreholes and several school projects had been completed in the area and awaiting inauguration.

He commended the leadership qualities of Okechukwu, saying he had been passionate in attracting infrastructure to the area.

Daily Trust reports that one of the projects monitored was the 39 kilometre Oji River-Awgu road currently being constructed by Setraco Construction Company.

According to Ekweremadu, the project was awarded in 2008 but the initial contractor that won the bid did not do much to deliver the project, adding that the attitude of the contractor made the project to suffer temporary setback.

“It took us five years to withdraw this project from the defaulting contractor and handed over,” he said.

