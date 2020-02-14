We’re broke-Reps cry out again

ADVERTISEMENT

The House of Representatives has again said it is broke. Its spokesman, Benjamin Kalu, said this in Abuja yesterday while addressing reporters on the readiness of the house to lunch its “Green Chamber Magazine” for publication of facts and realities of the activities in the house.

He said the speaker of the house struggled to raise money to finance the magazine which will be launched on February 19. “We have no cars, Nigerians don’t know how we come to office. I want Nigerians to hear that the house is broke,” he said.

