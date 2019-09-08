Wenger returns to football management

ADVERTISEMENT

Arsene Wenger will reportedly make a return to football in the form of a technical director role at FIFA.

The Frenchman managed Arsenal from 1996 to 2018, winning ten major trophies and changing the culture of English football in the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since walking away from the Emirates in 2018, Wenger has been relatively tight-lipped over his managerial future whilst engaging in some punditry work.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

According to The Mirror, the 69-year-old has already told close friends that he is ready to assume a director role at FIFA.

It is claimed that former manager is reluctant to return to management and wants to have a more fundamental and directional role in the game.

That said, Wenger recently admitted in a TV interview that he was desperate to be manager of a team competing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App