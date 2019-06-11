We’ll utilise the opportunity to rewrite Kwara history – speaker

ADVERTISEMENT

The new speaker of the Kwara state house of assembly, Hon Yakubu Saliu Danladi, has promised that the newly constituted 9th Kwara assembly will utilise the opportunity reposed on them by the people of the state to rewrite its history.

Danladi said this shortly after he was sworn in as the speaker of the state house of assembly where he noted that Kwarans voted for change and must be served properly.

“I want to thank other honourable members for finding me worthy to be their speaker in the 9th house of assembly. Let me remind us that we are taken over the assembly when morals of people of the state is at the lower ebb, when there is little or no infrastructure, when salaries are being owed and other vices that retard our state’s development. We will hit the ground running”.

“Kwarans voted for change and shouldn’t give them anything less. I wish and hope we will utilise the opportunity to rewrite the history of the state. We will pursue our constitutional responsibility by promulgating laws for the good of Kwarans.”

“I also promised that we will work in partnership and harmony with the executives. Improve communication with the people of the state and I urge honourable members to see themselves as the mouthpiece of the people,” Danladi said.

