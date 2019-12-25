We’ll use resources to rebuild Nigeria – Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has renewed the commitment of his administration to continue to do the utmost best to effectively utilize national resources to rebuild the country.

President Buhari spoke on Wednesday at the State House, Abuja when he hosted residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) led by the Minister, Mohammed Bello, during the traditional Christmas Day homage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The delegation included religious, traditional and political leaders as well top civil servants and members of the press.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

The president recounted that the extreme infrastructure deficit inherited by his administration was worsened by the volatility in the oil market and the activities of militants in the Niger Delta.

He, however, voiced confidence that in the last four years the federal government had recorded sustainable progress in mobilizing resources to rebuild infrastructure across the country.

“This administration sincerely believes that if you get infrastructure right, most Nigerians will mind their own businesses. They may not even care who is in government.

“But when you deny them infrastructural facilities then there is nothing they can do.

“But I can assure you that I thank Nigerians very much from the bottom of my heart.

“When I travelled to all the 36 states before the elections, what I personally observed and the number of Nigerians that turned up in every State to see and listen to me, are more than what anybody can pay or force.

“What I saw made me believe that the majority of Nigerians understand and sympathize with me.’”

The president reassured Nigerians that he was conscious of his duty as president, saying: ‘”I swore to hold this office in accordance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and God willing, I will follow the system diligently to the end of my term and I hope history will be kind to me and Nigerians.”

President Buhari, who said 2019 ss a very successful year for the nation, thanked Nigerians for believing in him and supporting his administration to take Nigeria to the Next Level.

“You are our eyes and ears, we have to listen to you and I hope you are encouraging your constituencies that this leadership means well and is concerned about them,” he told the delegation.

The host Minister, in his remarks, said the Christmas Day homage presented an opportunity for FCT residents to thank the President for his unwavering support.

Bello, who acknowledged the support of security agencies in the country, said FCT had enjoyed relative peace because of their collaboration.

The Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio, said President should be lauded for reviving the country’s infrastructure.

While speaking, Senator Philip Aduda, expressed optimism that the executive will be able to implement the 2020 budget 100 percent because of the early passage and signing into law.

The opening prayers were said by Catholic Archbishop of Abuja, Ignatius Kaigama and Imam of National Mosque, Dr Mohammed Kabir.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App