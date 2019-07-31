We’ll transform upstream sector — Ubah

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice chairman of the Senate committee Petroleum (Upstream) Sen Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah (YPP, Anambra) has said that through legislative interventions, the Senate will strengthen the petroleum upstream sector.

Ubah who is the CEO of Capital Oil was named by the Senate President Ahmad Lawan as the Vice Chairman of the Senate committee on Upstream on Tuesday.

Ubah, the only Senator of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), said the journey to technological growth and innovations in the petroleum upstream sector has began.

“The Upstream Petroleum Sector is a value chain which comprises of oil exploration, drilling, production and development.

“As a first term and the only YPP Senator, it is deeply humbling to be accorded the privilege of being the Vice Chairman of the Senate Committee that is saddled with the task of overseeing the upstream sector of the Oil industry which is the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy,” he said.

The oil mogul who said the task ahead was an enormous one said, ” nonetheless, I have no doubts that it is embraceable and surmountable.

“I am also fully aware that the Nigerian Petroleum Upstream Sector always comes with a number of challenges, and a key success factor is always the willingness of all parties involved to cooperate, address these challenges and leave a positive mark.

“As we gallantly march into the next legislative phase, my goal is to enhance and help strengthen infrastructure, accountancy and drive innovation in Crude oil drilling/production, refining, exportation, trading as well as interface with multi national companies involved in Oil trade.

“With the cooperation of the NNPC and other related agencies, I cannot help but brim with confidence that working together; we can achieve a better tomorrow and innovations in the Upstream Sector.”

He urged all stakeholders to remain on deck as they work towards achieving unprecedented milestones in the Petroleum Upstream sector.

