We’ll sustain support for productive life initiatives — Bill & Melinda Gates

ADVERTISEMENT

Bill and Melinda Gates, promoters of the world’s largest philanthropy through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, have restated commitment to support all initiators or facilitators of programmes and projects that have the potential of supporting healthy and productive life globally.

They gave this assurance in their 2020 Annual Letter with the title: “Why We Swing for the Fences: Reflecting on the First Two Decades of Our Foundation”.

In the letter, Bill and Melinda reflected on what they have learned over the past two decades and how the world has changed during that time.

They said the letter took inspiration from advice given to them by Warren Buffett to “swing for the fences” and put the full force of their effort and resources behind the big bets that had the most potential to save and improve lives.

They wrote that: “At the core of our foundation’s work is the idea that every person deserves the chance to live a healthy and productive life. 20 years later, despite how much things have changed, that is still our most important driving principle.”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

Bill and Melinda explained why they thought the risks they had taken in global health and education had set the world up for future progress, even as they also wrote about two areas that had emerged as priorities for them – the climate crisis and gender equality – and how they will factor into their work over the next 20 years.

The Gates further stated that: “There is no question that this new decade is beginning at a time of tremendous unrest and uncertainty around the world.

“But even in a moment as challenging as this one – in fact, especially in a moment like this one – we remain committed to supporting advocates, researchers, government officials, and frontline workers who are making a healthy and productive life possible for more people in more places. This includes those who are working tirelessly to respond to the corona virus outbreak.”

It would be recalled that the foundation on February 5, 2010, committed up to $100m for the global response to improve detection, isolation and treatment effort; protect at-risk populations in Sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia; and accelerate the development of vaccines, drugs and diagnostics.

They are closely following the outbreak and are committed to contributing to the global response to help bring the epidemic under control.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App