We’ll support businesses to grow — Kwara gov

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq yesterday said the state would support the upcoming BUA Sugar Factory and other investors in the state to succeed by creating the right environment.

AbdulRazaq said the strategies to attract and keep investors in Kwara would include sustaining the state’s peaceful environment and putting in place the necessary infrastructure and policies to ease the business climate.

He commended the BUA Group for siting its multimillion dollar sugar plant in Lafiagi in Edu local government area of Kwara, enthusing that the facility would make the local government the richest in the North Central.

“BUA today is the biggest investor in North Central Nigeria and we are happy that their investment is in Kwara State. I am in fact happy that it is in Lafiagi, Edu Local Government,” AbdulRazaq said as he toured the facility in company of its chairman AbdulSamad Rabiu and other officials of the conglomerate on Monday.”

He said the plant would produce about 25 percent of Nigeria’s sugar need when it begins operation later next year and 75 percent of the country’s sugar needs in the next 10 years.

“Kwara wants to be the epicentre of sugar production in Nigeria and we are creating a peaceful environment for business to thrive,” AbdulRazaq said.

