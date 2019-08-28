We’ll restructure OPC at 25 – Osinbote

ADVERTISEMENT

As the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) celebrates its silver jubilee, the National President of the organisation, Prince Oodua Osinbote on Wednesday vowed “to take OPC back to the people through a sweeping, well-calculated and deliberate restructuring to make it stronger and better for its primary goal.”

Osinbote who addressed a press conference in Lagos on Wednesday also said the leadership of the congress had resolved to chase out those he called, “vampires and hyenas” from the organization.

He reiterated that members of the OPC “remain law-abiding people and not vagabonds and gangsters notorious for subterfuge and intellectual theft and roguery.”

The Osinbote-led OPC also opposed the posthumous award to be conferred on the founding father of OPC, late Dr. Frederick Fasheun by Aare Onakakanfo, Iba Gani Adams, describing the award as “hypocritical”.

Daily Trust reports that the Aare Onakakanfo had earlier rolled out some programmes to mark the 25 years anniversary with posthumous award on some individuals including the late Fasheun.

But Osinbote told newsmen in Lagos that OPC remains one under his leadership, saying it rejects attempt to “obliterate and twist the history of the formation, journey from the cradle to grace and the real dramatis personae of OPC.”

According to him, those honouring Fasheun were not qualified having failed to accept the leadership and adopt his Spartan lifestyle when he was alive.

He added: “OPC is one and united on the cardinal goal and dream of the visioneer and founder. OPC is under one structure; it has neither splinter group nor any other leadership structure than I represent and lead.”

“Any other one is fake, imaginary, imposturous and delusionary. If they desire institutions similar to the status and pedigree of the OPC, let them adopt a different nomenclature and embrace the Spartan lifestyle of Dr. Fasehun and the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo that enabled them to carve a niche for themselves, in place of trying to turn logic on its head.

