‘We’ll resist construction of Fulani settlement’

Three main socio-cultural organisations of the people of Benue State yesterday vowed to resist the Federal Government’s attempt to construct a settlement known as ‘Ruga’ for Fulani herders in three Local Government Areas of the state.

A statement by the leaders of the three ethnic bodies made up of Mdzough U Tiv’s President-General, Engr Edward Ujege, President General of Ochetoha K’Idoma, Barr Amali Adoya Amali and Ominy’Igede’s President-General, Comrade Ben Okpa, accused the federal government of an attempt to deprive the indigenes of their land which is their main source of livelihood.

“That the people of Benue state will resist the construction of Ruga settlements even if it means extermination of our race. We are in no doubt that General Muhammadu Buhari as a person hates Benue state indigenes to a fault.

“Since the coming into rulership federal government has not undertaken any major project in Benue state apart from trying to grab our land for construction of Ruga settlements which may be a proposal of the Miyetti Allah. Let it be known that the common man in Benue state will use all constitutional means to resist the illegal occupation of our land,” the statement said.

