‘We’ll reduce maternal mortality by 50% in 3yrs’

Rotary International has said it is strategising on ways to reduce deaths associated with pregnancy complications by 50 per cent in the next three years.

National Coordinator for Rotary International Programme on Reduction of Maternal Mortality and Child Death, Professor Emmanuel Adedolapo Lufadejo, said this is possible because the causes of maternal mortality in Nigeria are preventable.

Lufadejo, who spoke during the National Family Planning Campaigns Zonal Sensitization, Planning and Inaugural meeting held in Jos, Plateau State, said to do this, Rotary will train nurses, doctors, providers, community health workers and other participants who would move into the hinterlands of each state to educate the people on the risk of frequent pregnancy and other maternal health issues.

He said with effective family planning, maternal mortality could be reduced by 30 per cent, adding that records from the District Health Information Software (DHIS) in the last 15 years shows no significant change in maternal mortality in Nigeria despite increased efforts and funding to the cause.

Prof. Lufadejo said the campaign in Jos with all reproductive health coordinators and family planning coordinators in the North Central was to link them with other partners; like Planned Parenthood Federation of Nigeria (PPFN), and the Society of Gynaecology and Obstetrics of Nigeria (SOGON), to find strategies that would help reduce infant and maternal mortality in Nigeria.

