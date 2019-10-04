We’ll reclaim our stolen mandate in Sokoto — APC

ADVERTISEMENT

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto has described as unfair the judgement of the election petition tribunal that dismissed its case challenging the election of Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

The party, however called on its teeming members across the state to remain calm and peaceful while it explores all available legal means to reclaim its stolen mandate

The state chairman, Isa Acida, said in a statement that their lawyers are studying details of the judgement with a view to filing an appeal at the appropriate court of law.

“Sokoto State chapter of the APC wishes to state categorically that it rejects the ruling. We believe that the judgement has turned justice on its head. We remain committed to defending our interest at all times,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sokoto State Students’ Leaders Forum has congratulated Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal over his victory at the tribunal, urging him to run an inclusive and accountable government.

The students in a statement signed by the secretary of the forum, Aminu Sani, described the tribunal verdict as victory to democracy.

They appealed to the governor to unite the people of the state and implement programmes that would enhance the welfare of the people.

