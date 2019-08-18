We’ll recapture Anambra, says PDP

ADVERTISEMENT

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the Southeast zone has vowed to recapture Anambra State in the next governorship election, saying it had ‘been mandated’ by its National Secretariat in Abuja to make sure the party wins at the poll.

Briefing newsmen after the southeast zonal meeting of the party held in Enugu State on Sunday, the PDP National Vice Chairman for Southeast zone, Chief Austin Umahi, emphasized that Anambra State was cardinal to the zone, adding that the party was determined to recapture it in the next governorship election.

The party said that it must field the “best candidate” during the poll, though it did not give what qualities its “best candidate” must possess to be able to win the party’s governorship ticket.

Chief Umahi, however, regretted that PDP would have won Anambra State governorship poll long before now, but for the “Pull Him Down” syndrome which affected the party in the zone.

“The most important thing is that Anambra State is cardinal to southeast zone. We’re talking of PDP as a party; we must get the best candidate, and getting the best candidate for the interest of Anambra state. We’re talking about how we can win governorship election in Anambra State,” said Umahi.

On the party’s assessment of the performances of its governors in the zone, Umahi said that the PDP governors “have done very, very well,” adding that “we interact with our governors and we know that they are not doing badly. The PDP states are not doing badly.”

