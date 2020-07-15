We’ll put it right, says United’s Solskjaer

ADVERTISEMENT

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said Manchester United “will put it right” after conceding a late goal against Southampton on Monday to dent their hopes of reaching next season’s Champions League.

United were on course for a fifth successive Premier League victory after bouncing back from Stuart Armstrong’s early opener through strikes from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

But just as third place beckoned for Solskjaer’s men, Saints substitute Michael Obafemi struck in stoppage time to seal a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford.

“We’ve learned a hard lesson today hopefully, so we’ll make it right, we’ll put it right. I trust the boys in that respect,” he added.

