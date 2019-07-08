‘We’ll partner financial institutions to drive SMEs’

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun says his government would partner relevant financial institutions with a view to providing credit support that would drive cooperative societies and other micro small and medium scale enterprises in the state.

Abiodun gave the hint at this year’s International Day of Cooperatives Celebration, held at the MKO Abiola International Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta, with the theme, “ Coops for Decent Work.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, his administration would provide an atmosphere that provides adequate motivation for cooperative societies to excel.

A statement issued by the Governor’s Chief Press Secretary quoted Abiodun as saying: “Our administration will collaborate and partner with relevant stakeholders and financial institutions like the Bank of Industry who are capable of providing credit support to cooperative societies and other micro small and medium enterprises in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let me assure you that our administration will continue to support the cooperative societies in Ogun State to become successful business enterprises which will be protected by enacted laws and in tandem with best global practices.”

Abiodun disclosed that the state already has 12,000 registered cooperative societies that have contributed to the socio cultural and economic development of the state in the area of employment, job and wealth creation, improved agricultural productivity and poverty alleviation through value chain addition.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App