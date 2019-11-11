We’ll not hesitate to revoke undeveloped plots – Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of State for FCT, Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, has said the administration will not hesitate to revoke undeveloped plots in all the resettlement sites in order to pave way for speedy development.

Aliyu, who was speaking at Shere village in Bwari Area Council over the weekend as part her tour across the six area councils, assured that the FCT administration will not jettison the resettlement scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

She urged all allottees to ensure they commence development of their plots, even as she directed the Satellite Towns Development Department (STDD) to evolve measures that would fast track the completion of Mpape, Shere-Galuwyi road project.

According to her, the Mpape -Shere -Galuwyi road was one of the major satellite towns roads, which she said if completed, would boost economic activities of Bwari residents and FCT in general.

She regretted that the project which started since 2006 has not reached an appreciable stage, while calling on staff to synergise and come up with processes that would provide the enabling environment for the people to move in.

Also speaking, the Bwari Area Council, Mr John Gabaya, who led the minister on tour of some facilities, commended the minister for sparing time to inspect some of the abandoned FCDA projects across the council.

The chairman therefore called on residents of the council especially youths to embrace peace, saying the council would attract development only when there is peace and harmony among residents irrespective of political, religious and ethnic affiliations.

Related

Dear Readers,

Kindly take one minute (1) of your time to fill out this short question.

This questionnaire is designed to sample readers' opinions regarding what the feel about Daily Trust newspaper advertisement; it is not intended to used for any purpose other than to improve the quality of our newspapers. Any information provided will therefore be treated as confidential.

Download Daily Trust News App