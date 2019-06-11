We’ll name, shame corrupt persons – Buhari

ADVERTISEMENT

President Muhammadu Buhari has unveiled new strategies for the anti-graft war in the country, saying all those who engage in corrupt practices would be named and shamed.

Buhari disclosed this while speaking at the National Democracy Day anti-corruption summit held in Abuja.

He said they will adopt and formulate the policy of ‘naming and shaming’ all those who engage in corrupt practices while encouraging and honouring those who do not.

He said they are taking stock of progress made so far in the war against corruption, assessing what needs to be done and devising new strategies to address existing challenges.

“I am pleased to inform you that this process has already started with the recent interaction between the Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption and all anti-corruption agencies in Nigeria,” he said.

He said the outcome of the interaction, among others, shall serve as the basis for a more concerted effort by his administration to strengthen the capacity of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other anti-corruption agencies by providing additional material, organisational and logistical support.

The president said they’ll close existing legislative loopholes, facilitate collaboration with the judiciary, and strengthen the criminal justice system.

He said they will also enforce effective asset declaration by public office holders and ensure sanctions by professional bodies against lawyers, bankers, brokers, public officials, and other individuals facilitating corrupt practices.

“We will ensure comprehensive support and protection to whistleblowers, witnesses and victims of corruption,” he said.

He further said that they will educate , mobilise and encourage Nigerians at the grassroots level to take ownership of the fight against corruption.

“Press for a crackdown on safe havens for corrupt assets, abolishing of bank secrecy jurisdictions and tax havens on the continent and beyond.

“Insist on the unconditional return of looted assets kept abroad and further strengthening of international cooperation through information and mutual legal assistance.

“We must henceforth see the anti-corruption fight not to end in itself but as an instrument not only to fight poverty but a means to restore the right order of things,” he said.

