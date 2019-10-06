We’ll meet in court to prove corruption allegation – Bauchi ex-gov tells incumbent

ADVERTISEMENT

The immediate past Governor of Bauchi State, Muhammed Abubakar, has vowed to sue the state government against corruption charges in the reports of the state government’s Assets and Funds Recovery Committee.

A statement signed the press secretary to the former governor, Ali M. Ali yesterday in Bauchi said, the former governor will take legal action against what he described as desperate haste in the distortion and misrepresentation of records and facts. He said “these will not go legally unchallenged.”

Bauchi State Funds and Asset Recovery Committee had last Wednesday during a press conference alleged that former governor Abubakar has mismanaged state funds and violations of his oath of office during his tenure as governor of the state.

Public Relations Officer of the committee, Umar Barau Ningi, who read the text during the press conference on the findings of the committee, said they have discovered fraudulent and fictitious contracts, mismanagement, selfish interest and violations of his oath office.

He alleged that the former governor Abubakar sold to himself seven posh vehicles belonging to the state government in violation of provisions of Bauchi State Budget Monitoring, Price Intelligence and Public procurement Law (BMPIPP 2008), for the disposal of government assets and/or properties.

