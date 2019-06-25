We’ll fight Lalong, Plateau Assembly over water privatization bill – Group

ADVERTISEMENT

The National body of Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) and the Plateau state chapter of the group have pledged to fight Governor Simon Lalong and Plateau State House of Assembly until the water privatization bill was reversed.

It would be recalled that the Plateau state House of Assembly passed the “Plateau State Water Sector Law” on 31st May, 2019 – on the last sitting day of the house.

The bill provides for public-private partnership in the development and management of water resources in the state.

Despite several calls by a lot of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) for Governor Lalong not to assent to the bill, the governor on June 5th signed it into law.

But in separate speeches on Tuesday during a town hall meeting at Millennium Conference Centre on water privatization in Jos, the national Chairman of the group, Comrade Benjamin Anthony and the Chairman of Plateau’s AUPCTRE, Mrs Dorcas Yusuf said they wouldn’t relent until the water privatization bill in the state was reversed because it was anti-people and would bring more hardship to the people of the states.

