We’ll ensure pupils learn in a conducive atmosphere – Kuje boss

The Chairman of Kuje Area Council, Abdullahi Suleiman Sabo, has said his administration will ensure it creates a conducive atmosphere for learning for primary school pupils in the council.

Sabo stated this when he received the pupils of Global British School, Kuje in his office who were on excursion to the council secretariat yesterday.

He urged the pupils to build confidence in their academic pursuit to become the leaders of the society.

Also speaking, the head of administration of the council, Mr. Daniel Ayuba, informed the visiting pupils that one of the functions of the area council was to regulate schools ctice.

Speaking on behalf of the school proprietor, Mr. Agbara Joseph, thanked the chairman for the audience and noted that the purpose of their visit was to come and know the workings of the third tier of government.

He said the pupils visit to the council secretariat was not part of their academic curriculum but that the children wanted to know the plans of the chairman for the people of Kuje.

