We’ll continue to update members on legal education, says NBA chair

The newly elected Chairman of the Gwagwalada Area Council branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Barr. Isah Abubakar Aliyu, has pledged to work with other elected executives of the association to continue to update members on legal education.

Barr. Aliyu who stated this shortly after his inauguration alongside other elected executives at the Gwagwalada High Court, said members would be engaged through lectures and symposiums.

He said, “We shall also be inviting experts to provide technical support for members on the use of visual platforms.”

He also said the association would call for review of the existing health insurance policy of its members; which he noted, had not been yielding any fruitful result.

City News reports that among the newly inaugurated executives are Akachukwu Anthony Neoye (secretary); David Aigbefoh (vice chairman); Matthew Alemeru Adekunle (publicity secretary); Mark Joseph Sekpe (welfare officer); Handalat Mustapha (assistant secretary); while Noah Atabo and Barbara Onwubiko were elected as legal adviser and treasurer respectively.

