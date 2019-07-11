We’ll consider your petitions, APC tells aggrieved Kogi gov’ship aspirants

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has confirmed the receipt of petitions from some stakeholders in Kogi State in reaction to Indirect Primaries adopted for the election of the party’s candidate for the November 16,2019 governorship election.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu said in a statement released yesterday in Abuja that the NWC would look at the merit of the petitions in line with the party’s constitution and come out with a position in due course.

Issa-Onilu said the NWC thanked the aggrieved APC stakeholders in Kogi State for the peaceful manner in which they had conducted themselves so far and their trust in the NWC to do the right thing.

He, however, restated that the APC Constitution which was reemphasized by a decision of National Executive Committee (NEC) provides for three modes of primaries to elect party candidates, including indirect, direct primaries and consensus depending on the peculiarities of the state and preferences of the stakeholders in respective elections.

Not less than 20 governorship aspirants on the platform of the ruling APC in Kogi State on Monday rejected the use of indirect primary to elect the party’s gubernatorial candidate.

Spokesman of the Forum of APC Governorship Aspirants and one of the contenders, Comrade Muhammed Ali, who read a letter addressed to the party’s National Chairman at its national secretariat in Abuja, said the NWC did not consult them before settling for indirect primary that required delegates to take decision on behalf of other party members.

