We’ll be just, tribunal chairman assures

Chairman 2019 Governorship and National Assembly Election Petitions Tribunal in Sokoto Justice Abbas Bawale has assured that they will be just in discharging their duties.

He said this while speaking at the inaugural sitting of the petition filed by All Progressives Congress (APC) Governorship candidate, Ahmad Aliyu against the election of Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“We urge counsels to speak to their clients to refrain them from trying to reach out, for this will not be of any use,” Bawale stated.

Justice Bawale added “We shall do our best to discharge our responsibilities consciously in accordance with dictates of the oath we subscribed as judges and tribunal members.”

The Chairman pointed out: “If a party is not satisfied with any step taken by the tribunal on this matter, his Counsel knows what best to do to ventilate his grievance.”

He enjoined counsels to accord maximum support and cooperation to the tribunal to discharge its responsibilities within the stipulated 180 days.

Justice Bawale adjourned the case to June 20.

