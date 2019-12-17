We’ll approve Buhari’s request for $30bn loan — Ahmad Lawan

ADVERTISEMENT

Senate President Ahmad Lawan yesterday in Abuja said the Senate would consider the $30 billion loan request by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Addressing journalists on the achievements of the ninth assembly, Lawan said the request was rejected by the 8th assembly for lack of details in the submission.

“Now, the executive has learnt its lesson and the letter came with sufficient details,” he said.

On the controversial Hate Speech Bill, he said: “Like I said from the beginning, this bill is for every interested person. If you feel the Hate Speech Bill should not pass, when they will conduct a public hearing, mobilise as many people against it as possible to attend the public hearing.

“I think it’s better for me to stop talking about hate speech so that I don’t also engage in hate speech”.

Lawan asked Nigerians to judge the lawmakers by their actions.

“I will like to appeal…judge us by what we do, judge us by our actions. We have undertaken so many actions so far and the press has been on this journey with us. Please judge us on what we do and what we don’t,” he said.

Lawan said the National Assembly would do everything possible to ensure that “they legislate on what will make life better for Nigerians.”

“…and we have shown this so far. I think we have not done anything to show that a request against Nigerians will be passed.

“So that settles the issue of rubber-stamp. When we do rubber-stamp, you can say this is rubber-stamp,” he said, even as he urged Nigerians to “please encourage us when we also do what is right.”

Lawan said the Electoral Reforms Bill is also of great priority to the National Assembly.

“The Electoral Reforms Amendment Bill is a priority because of the urgent need to improve our electoral processes and secure the democratic gains that we have made in the Fourth Republic.

“We want to pass the Bill well ahead of the next electoral cycle in 2023 and avoid the political heat and pitfalls that imperiled the efforts of the eight National Assembly which passed the same bill close to the last general elections.

“We are not oblivious of the interest and concerns some of these bills have generated from the public. But, we must not forget that lawmaking is a rigorous process that allows for all sides of the argument to be heard and the true will of the people established before a bill becomes law.”

