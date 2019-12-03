Welfare dominates Ogun’s N449bn budget for 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has presented a N449.97billion budget for 2020 with “Social welfare and wellbeing” taking the largest proportion

Abiodun said the budget Christened, “Budget to Build our Future Together ,” was made up of N269.132 billion capital expenditure, representing 60.31per cent and recurrent expenditure of N180.842billion, which represents 39.69 per cent.

The governor said the state projected N254.946billion as revenue, while statutory allocation was expected to be N43. 431billion.

Giving the sectors’ breakdown, Social Welfare and Wellbeing got the highest share of N128.067billion representing 28percent, while Infrastructure got N107.964bn representing 24percent.

According to the Governor, education sector got N91.609bn representing 20percent, Agriculture takes N21.634bn which is 5percent while other sectors gulp N92.804bn representing 21percent.

Abiodun said 67percent of the budget would be funded by Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of N264.964bn and Statutory Allocation of N43.431bn.

He explained that his administration would reform the machinery of government for good governance and peoples well-being by focusing on

Healthcare, Housing, Environment and Physical Planning, Water and Waste Management.

The governor said the 2020 budget proposal was based on his government’s resolve to reflect the determination to deliver electoral promises to the optimal level.

Responding, the Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo assured that the assembly would give the necessary attention to the 2020 appropriation bill and ensure its passage within the shortest possible time.

