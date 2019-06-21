Welder gets 4 months in prison for attempting to steal from church premises

ADVERTISEMENT

Akarshi Grade 1 Area Court in Abuja on Friday sentenced a welder, Shekwolo Musa, to four months in prison for attempting to steal car batteries from vehicles parked in ECWA Church premises.

The judge, Anas Isah, Musa after he pleaded guilty to four counts of joint act, criminal trespass, mischief and attempt to commit.

Musa gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N16,000.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Mahmud Lawal, told the court that the complainant, Mr Yaki Danladi, a security guard attached to ECWA Church, Karu, Abuja, reported the incident at the Karu Police Station, on June 13, at about 3.30 p.m.

He said that Musa conspired with one Emmanuel, at large and attempted to steal batteries from cars parked in the premises.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 80, 348, 327 and 95 of the Penal Code.(NAN)

