  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Welder arrested for allegedly refurbishing expired cylinders in Kaduna
ADVERTISEMENT

Welder arrested for allegedly refurbishing expired cylinders in Kaduna

By Maryam Ahmadu-Suka, Kaduna   Published Date
arrest
FILE PHOTO.

The owner of a welding shop located in Kabala road in Tudun Wada area of Kaduna State has been arrested for allegedly refurbishing expired gas cylinders and selling them to the public as new ones.

The suspect, Taiye Usman, was arrested along with four other workers in his shop following a raid on the shop by personnel of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC).

Twenty 12.5kg expired and burnt gas cylinders that were being refurbished to be sold to the public as new were recovered from the shop.

Usman however said, “Someone brought the 20 cylinders for repair. I do not know where he got them. I do not know what he wanted to do with them but I charged him N1,100 for each one.”

The suspects have been handed over to the civil defence for investigation and possible prosecution, Isah Tafida, Head DPR Zonal Office, Kaduna, said.

Recall that few weeks ago, a gas retail outlet in Sabo Tasha, Chikun LGA, Kaduna exploded when gas was being refilled, killing six people including a professor of nuclear physics.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Join our whatsapp group here for Breaking News, Exclusives , others

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.