Welder arrested for allegedly refurbishing expired cylinders in Kaduna

The owner of a welding shop located in Kabala road in Tudun Wada area of Kaduna State has been arrested for allegedly refurbishing expired gas cylinders and selling them to the public as new ones.

The suspect, Taiye Usman, was arrested along with four other workers in his shop following a raid on the shop by personnel of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and operatives of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC).

Twenty 12.5kg expired and burnt gas cylinders that were being refurbished to be sold to the public as new were recovered from the shop.

Usman however said, “Someone brought the 20 cylinders for repair. I do not know where he got them. I do not know what he wanted to do with them but I charged him N1,100 for each one.”

The suspects have been handed over to the civil defence for investigation and possible prosecution, Isah Tafida, Head DPR Zonal Office, Kaduna, said.

Recall that few weeks ago, a gas retail outlet in Sabo Tasha, Chikun LGA, Kaduna exploded when gas was being refilled, killing six people including a professor of nuclear physics.

