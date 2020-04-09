Weird things people have said about Covid-19 pandemic

ADVERTISEMENT

The Covid-19 pandemic is a global threat that’s ravaging the world with cities on lockdown and virtually all businesses being placed on hold, it is only normal for people to panic, say and do crazy/weird stuffs.

Some of these stuffs are hilarious and funny to say the least

Below is a list of such reactions:

Keep calm

“Keep calm, coronavirus is made in China, it’s fake and would not last long in Nigeria”

“Ebola came to Nigeria and it did not survive, is it Coronavirus that will survive?”

“Coronavirus kor, Chinese virus ni”

“Drink hot water, morning, afternoon and night, Covik go run from you”

Boarding a cab from Jabi to Lifecamp, the driver was ready to take four passengers at the back and I was like “Oga for this Covid19, you still wan pack four people put for back” and he said “if Covid19 come here, e go catch everybody for this bustop, abeg enter with your change make we move”

Despite the awareness that is going on about this virus, it is still very obvious a lot of people still don’t know about the virus and it’s deadly effect or they decided to feign ignorance about it.

Sneezing Vs. the suspicious look

Gone are the days when a person sneezes, those around will say “Bless you”, the moment you sneeze now, you become a prime suspect with Covid-19.

5G and Covid-19

I am sure you have heard about the 5G and Covid-19 debate. Prominent figures are involved in this debate.

The fifth generation of wireless communications technologies supporting cellular data networks, has been blamed for causing coronavirus.

Here are a few of the things that have been said about 5G and coronavirus pandemic.

“Relating 5G and covid19 is intellectually embarrassing…. How does Telecommunication and health relate?”

“Those that tested positive to Covid19 have been exposed to the 5G network”

“I can hardly wait to start using this 5G technology. Yes it might cost me more money.

I have already made up my mind that I’ll buy a 5G phone soonest. However, where there’ll be a problem is when the technology or any other will demand embedding chips in my body”

“With the help of the 5G network, corona virus disease is being transmitted… I think it is hogwash”

“5G network is behind the Covid19… Which is a move on how China plans to take over the world”

Chinese doctors: an invitation to more wreck?

On Wednesday, a team of 15 medical professionals from China arrived Nigeria to help in the fight against the pandemic.

Some Nigerians are sceptical and suspicious of these folks.

“PMB please stop the invitation of Chinese Doctors to Nigeria. Our Doctors are doing well in the circumstance. Let them go to countries with escalating cases of Corona. If they come and there is outrageous increase in cases,we will hold the FG and minister of Health responsible”

“Las Las, them wan come plant the tree of Covid19 for Naija”

“We no want oooo, make them carry their wahala go”

“This people cannot be trusted, they have a hidden agenda attached to their coming”

“Their presence na invitation to death o, make I go seek for forgiveness”

“Wetin Dem wan do wey our doctors no fit do, FG just wan spend our money, poor Nigerians”

Covid-19 and the end time

“All these na end time signs o, rapture dey catwalk, you better go repent”

“All die na die o, which one be this corona again, dear Lord, have mercy on your people”

“The world is gradually coming to an end”

“Rapture will come immediately after Covid19”

“Even if they stop us from attending our places of worship, we will pray at home”

“The mosques and churches are locked down but our hearts are open to worship, their plan will not work”

Viral memes and videos

“You will want to sneeze but will be holding it back, the moment you sneeze, everybody will start looking at you coronically,” stated a meme that went viral.

In another video that went viral, a little boy sneezed and a voice in the background said “give him sanitizer to drink”

Many believe once you sneeze, you’ve contracted the virus.

We are God’s own State; the only state mentioned in the Bible

“Abia State cannot have any case of Coronavirus because it is the only state mentioned in the Bible.”

These were the words of Abia State governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu in a viral video on Twitter some weeks ago.

I bet you are laughing but you need to read this

“We have the promise of God that none of these diseases will touch God’s people and I hold unto God’s promise.

“We saw Ebola, it did not get to us. We saw monkey pox, it did not get to us, even this one will pass us by”, he added.

Several reactions trailed this video as people argued that rather than put measures in place to contain and respond to the virus, the governor was talking about God’s promise.

Sickness for the rich in Nigeria

“You see this coro, na for all those big big men for aso Villa and the likes, e no dey catch poor person like me”

“Me wey no get money to travel go abroad, how coro wan take catch me?”

“Why be say na only governors and returnees from the abroad get the virus”?

The concoction gang

“I bought ginger, garlic, tumeric, mango and neem leaves, I’m going to cook all these together and give my family to drink”

“I told my wife to chew ginger and garlic and she’s telling me she can’t, I then asked her “woman, do you want to die?”

Prayer warriors

“I’m a Christian, no weapon fashioned against me shall prosper, Covid19 is not my portion”

“Islam has given us a direct cure to this virus, perform ablution five times which means you are washing your hands five times”

” I dey go church abeg, after all na God I go serve. Covid19 go fear the holy Spirit wey dey my body”

The “Covidiot” coinage

This is a name given to someone who knows what measures to take as regards prevention of Coronavirus, yet, ignore them, for instance, social distancing, hand washing etc.

‘Forward as received’ dispatch riders

In spite of the numerous pleadings not to spread fake news in this critical period, some people still derive pleasure in sharing every broadcast message they receive.

Can you imagine somebody sharing this type of message in 2020. I mean 2020, not 1720

“Warning warning warning*. Please nobody should be outside by midnight today, lock your door and window. Don’t leave your clothes or shoes outside because the Federal Government has announced the plans to spray chemicals on air with private jet to protect the country because of the Coronavirus. Please be warned.”

Covid-19 is a scam

Surprisingly, some believe Covid19 is just a ‘scam’, a ploy to cart away money by the government. This leaves people wondering if these set of individuals listen to or watch the news at all.

Covid19 is beyond a mere disease, it has been termed a pandemic by the World Health Organization, WHO.

Individuals are advised to stay safe and observe the necessary precautionary measures.

