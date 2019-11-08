We won’t tolerate rigging in Bayelsa – Badaru

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Mohammed Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State says the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will not tolerate any form of rigging during the November 16, 2019 governorship election in Bayelsa State.

Badaru, who is the chairman of the 56-member APC National Campaign Council for the oil rich State, said this while fielding questions from journalists after the jumat prayer at the Presidential Villa.

“We are very prepared for Bayelsa election and the State is open for us to take….They (Bayelsa citizens) should remain peaceful, and do one man-one-vote, one -woman-one-vote and we know we will win. We will not tolerate any form of rigging or ballot box snatching and if it is done that way, the APC will win with a landslide.

“We have a very high chance, you have seen our rally, you have seen the PDP rally, you have seen and heard of many bigwigs going out of the PDP and joining us. That is a clear indication that they are with us and that success is with us,” he said when asked about his advice for people of Bayelsa State, the level of APC’s preparation and its chances ahead of the coming poll.

On the issue of security for the election, Badaru said, “That is federal government’s issue. The federal government promised to provide security and I believe this question should be directed to the security agencies, mine as a party man, I supervise the election as the governor appointed to look after the election.”

Speaking on the allegation that the APC had recruited 1000 thugs to distort the coming election in Kogi State, he said, “I am not aware of that. I am chairing Bayelsa election. I am not chairing that of Kogi. What I know, none of our member would go against the law. The governor in Kogi is responsible for the security of the state and he has done well in terms of security, so, can anyone accuse him of employing thugs?”

