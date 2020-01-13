We won’t take Armed Forces for granted — FG

ADVERTISEMENT

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has assured Nigerians that the Federal Government would continue to recognise the sacrifices of the men and women of the nation’s armed forces.

Osinbajo gave the assurance during an interdenominational Church service organised by the Ministry of Defence to commemorate the 2020 Armed Force Remembrance Day Celbration AFRDC) on Sunday in Abuja.

He said that the government would continue to prioritise their welfare and the wellbeing of the families of the fallen heroes.

According him, “we do not and will not take our men and women of the armed forces for granted.

“We will do better for our veterans and the families of our fallen heroes and to improve the conditions of those in service and we shall do so incrementally.

“And so, today, we came together to thank the men and women of our armed forces for their sterling and selfless service to our nation. (NAN)

