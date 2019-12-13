We won’t allow terrorists over run our armouries – CP Anti bomb

ADVERTISEMENT

The Commissioner of Police in charge of Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD), CP Maikudi Shehu yesterday advised officers and men of the unit to protect their armouries across the country, warning that any officer found wanting would be severely dealt with.

Speaking yesterday during the fourth quarterly conference with senior officers and EOD base/unit Commanders, he further warned that any base commander who failed to protect his unit or amusement centre, religious home, monumental centres would have himself to blame.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said “you must protect the citizens this Yuletide period. I am happy that we have put in use the two vehicles given to us by the USA government. We have put one in Apapa port and the international Airport. The US government is still coming back to Nigeria to fortify the vehicles with modern equipment to make it more formidable.”

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He further disclosed that in the quarter under review, a five day Mobile Radiation Detection Systems Operators Training programme was organized in collaboration with office of the National Security Adviser and the Nigeria Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA), and sponsored by the US Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration/Office of Nuclear Smuggling Detection and Deterrence (NSDD), for the Nigeria Police Force EOD.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App