We will soon displace foreign rice in Katsina markets – MM Beto Rice

MM Beto rice mill began production in Malumfashi, Katsina State, with a target of displacing foreign rice in the state and to some extent the country at large.

Since early 2017, there has been the establishment of modern rice mills in Funtua area but poor electricity supply and inadequate supply of paddy rice threatened full scale production.

Alhaji Mustapha Mu’azu Mai’auduga, Managing Director of MM Beto rice, said with the massive production of rice by farmers in the state they are confident of adequate supply of the raw material this year.

“Unlike two years back, farmers have now embraced the cultivation of rice and we have almost enough for our production this year; and in case of any shortage, the commencement of rice irrigation farming in Jibia, Ajiwa, Malumfashi and Kafur would help to provide the deficit,” said Mu’azu Mai’auduga.

He added that the production, which started on 10th September has caught the attention of some rice dealers in Lagos, Port Harcourt, Kaduna, Kano and Abuja, courtesy of the social media.

“The machines have the capacity to produce two tons per hour and we operate two shifts – day and night – producing 300 bags so far. Because the machine is new, we started with 40 bags daily then 60, 160 and now 300 bags. In no distant time, it would be run at its full capacity.”

He further said that because they were operating on generator a bag cost N13,800, factory price.

A factory manager, who took our correspondent round the production plant said so far, there is no rice processing factory in Funtua zone that is bigger than MM Beto rice mill.

“We are yet to start full-scale production because even our rice boiler and drier are yet to be fixed. We are now parboiling the paddy rice outside the factory that is why we produce only 300 bags daily. A new machine has to start small before its production is blown to its full capacity.”

He added that they were operating on two drums of diesel daily at the cost of N215 per litre as power supply to Malumfashi and its environs is virtually zero.

A staff of the factory, Abdul’Aziz AbdulRaheem, said the entire rice policy of the federal government that gave birth to the establishment of rice processing plants like MM Beto will reduce extreme poverty and curb the menace of unemployment that is fast gyrating into different forms of crime in the society.

Muhammad Auwal, a rice dealer from Kano who visited the factory to assess the production volume, quality of the grain and packaging, told Daily Trust that he was satisfied with the quality of the product so far and has placed an order of 600 bags (one trailer) to sell as sample to his customers at Singer Market Kano.

