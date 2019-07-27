We will re-write Nigeria’s cultural narrative – NCAC boss

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) hosted 36 diplomats to a pre-International Arts and Craft (INAC) Expo dinner at the Sheraton hotels, Abuja, late July 26.

Mr Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General, NCAC, disclosed this during the dinner, adding that it was a deliberate attempt to rewrite the cultural narratives of Nigeria as it prepares for it’s 2019 cultural expo.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Runsewe’s media aide, Mr Frank Meke.

“The stage has been set again for yet another cultural watershed with NCAC playing host to no less than 36 Ambassadors, High Commissioners and representatives of countries drawn from around the world.

“This is an assemblage of countries like South Africa, Iran, Cameroon, Spain, China, Sudan, Venezuela, U.S and many more from every continent of the world.

“This is a deliberate attempt to re-write the cultural narratives of Nigeria as we prepare for a ground breaking 2019 Expo,” he said.

Runsewe commended the various Ambassadors and High Commissioners for gracing the occasion, recalling that it was an improvement from the 22 countries that participated in 2018 edition of the event.

He said the essence of the dinner was to provide a platform for diplomats to interact and unwind in an informal atmosphere.

He said this would enable them to further cement cordial relationship already existing between the countries and the host country, Nigeria.

According to him, the 2019 edition of INAC is the 3rd. An entire day will be dedicated to countries interested in entertaining the envoys as the previous year witnessed phenomenal entertainment from countries like China, India and Bangladesh.

After the dinner, Runsewe presented souvenirs to the envoys.

He said that plans were underway to ensure 2019 Cultural Diplomacy Day for Peace, which is slated for Nov. 24 to establish a cultural link among nations with the aim of ensuring a common network of cultural identities.

The dinner featured delectable Nigerian cuisines, sensational cultural presentations, exhibition of artistic masterpieces by contemporary Nigerian artists.

There was also on display, vintage bronze casts and other historic artifact. (NAN)

