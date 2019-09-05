We will promote our language, empower youths – Afizere youth leadership

ADVERTISEMENT

The new leadership of the Afizere Youth Movement (AYM) has pledged to promote the speaking in the ethnic group’s language group by making it the official language during its meetings.

“We need to promote the language because there are some youths and teenagers who do not speak the mother tongue and we don’t want it to go extinct. In our meetings, we hope to speak only our mother tongue a little of English where necessary for those who may struggle with understanding the mother tongue,” said Zacharia Awang, the newly inaugurated President of AYM.

Awang, in a chat with Benue/Plateau Trus,t said apart from the Museum Day where the Afizere culture is put on display, the youth body was looking forward to the annual January 1st Cultural Festival at Shere Hills to display its unique cultural heritage to the world.

Our correspondent reports that the Afizere people are predominantly found in Plateau’s Jos East and Jos North local government areas.

The AYM President stated that under his leadership, the Afizere people will be united while the movement will maintain its independence as a socio-cultural and pressure group.

“Apart from those who are educated, we also have a lot of artisans and those who farm all year round, there is a need to empower these people and we will work with our leaders in government to ensure that these people are empowered. We will also keep an eagle eye on our people who are in key positions,” he said.

